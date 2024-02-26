Building bonds and providing life-changing care

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. AJ Davidson, 60th Medical Group vascular surgeon, gives a thumbs up during surgery, representing the hard work of a partner nation surgeon, at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The two nations worked together to build trust, cooperation and interoperability, resulting in a safe and positive outcome for the first patient of the Lesser Antilles Medical Team mission in St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

