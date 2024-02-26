Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 5 of 8]

    Building bonds and providing life-changing care

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. AJ Davidson, 60th Medical Group vascular surgeon, gives a thumbs up during surgery, representing the hard work of a partner nation surgeon, at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The two nations worked together to build trust, cooperation and interoperability, resulting in a safe and positive outcome for the first patient of the Lesser Antilles Medical Team mission in St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:20
    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

