U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. AJ Davidson, 60th Medical Group vascular surgeon, gives a thumbs up during surgery, representing the hard work of a partner nation surgeon, at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The two nations worked together to build trust, cooperation and interoperability, resulting in a safe and positive outcome for the first patient of the Lesser Antilles Medical Team mission in St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8262262
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-ZB805-2121
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT