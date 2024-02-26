Dona Christopher (left), scrub nurse, and U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Jamie Buama (right), 349th Medical Squadron surgical technician, share a moment of laughter before surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. Engagements like the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8262258
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-ZB805-1029
|Resolution:
|5126x3661
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
