    Building bonds and providing life-changing care [Image 1 of 8]

    Building bonds and providing life-changing care

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Dona Christopher (left), scrub nurse, and U.S. Air Force reservist Staff Sgt. Jamie Buama (right), 349th Medical Squadron surgical technician, share a moment of laughter before surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. Engagements like the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

