AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern

Gene Warren, the deputy general manager at Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa, briefs Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, at the MAK Feb 28. While at the MAK, Mohan got a first-hand look at the depot-level maintenance and full-spectrum services being conducted there.

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE