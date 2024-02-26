Gene Warren, the deputy general manager at Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa, briefs Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, at the MAK Feb 28. While at the MAK, Mohan got a first-hand look at the depot-level maintenance and full-spectrum services being conducted there.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 01:59
|Photo ID:
|8261321
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-SM279-2229
|Resolution:
|3831x2451
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|CARTHAGE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT