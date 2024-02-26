Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern [Image 6 of 6]

    AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Gene Warren, the deputy general manager at Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa, briefs Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, at the MAK Feb 28. While at the MAK, Mohan got a first-hand look at the depot-level maintenance and full-spectrum services being conducted there.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:59
    Photo ID: 8261321
    VIRIN: 240229-A-SM279-2229
    Resolution: 3831x2451
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Hometown: CARTHAGE, NC, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
