AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command conducted a site visit to the Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern at the Kaiserslautern Industrial Center Feb. 28 and was briefed by representatives from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa, and multiple partner organizations and units.



While at the MAK, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan got a first-hand look at the depot-level maintenance and full-spectrum services being conducted there, much of it on Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 armored vehicles and combat equipment assigned to the 405th AFSB.



Responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Army’s logistics enterprise, Mohan previously served as the commanding general of the 21st TSC and U.S. Army Sustainment Command. He assumed duties as the deputy commanding general of AMC in December of 2022. A native of Carthage, North Carolina, Mohan commissioned into the Army in 1989. Read more about Mohan in his AMC biography located here: www.amc.army.mil/Portals/9/Documents/Bios/Bios/Bio-LTG-MohanAOJUN2023.pdf



According to the 21st TSC website at www.21tsc.army.mil/About-Us/Units/TLSCE, the MAK has a couple hundred maintenance specialists there who provide field and sustainment maintenance for wheeled, tracked and all other automotive equipment and components in support of sustainment, deployment, redeployment and reset of the Army in Europe. They also provide field and sustainment maintenance for communication-electronics assets and select automotive components.



The TLSC-E/A executes theater sustainment, force protection support and maintains the theater sustainment base by providing logistical services to joint, combined, Army and multinational forces supporting U.S. Army Europe and Africa and theater combatant commands, the website states.



The 21st TSC is U.S. Army Europe and Africa's lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance, contracting and all other areas in the field of sustainment, according to the 21st TSC website at www.21tsc.army.mil/Who-We-Are/Mission.



The 21st TSC serves as the responsible headquarters for U.S. Army Europe and Africa's military police, medical, engineer and sustainment brigades, providing combat engineers, military police and medical professionals during partnership training and other operations in support of not only U.S. Army Europe and Africa, but also NATO, U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Central Command, the website states.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises, like the upcoming DEFENDER 24 series of exercises.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and under the operational control of the 21st TSC, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.