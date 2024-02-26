Mechanics from Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa work on an engine at the Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern Feb. 28. Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, conducted a site visit to the MAK Feb. 28 and was briefed by representatives from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:59 Photo ID: 8261316 VIRIN: 240229-A-SM279-8464 Resolution: 3822x2466 Size: 1.46 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: CARTHAGE, NC, US Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.