Mechanics from Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa work on an engine at the Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern Feb. 28. Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, conducted a site visit to the MAK Feb. 28 and was briefed by representatives from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 01:59
|Photo ID:
|8261316
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-SM279-8464
|Resolution:
|3822x2466
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|CARTHAGE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT