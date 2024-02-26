Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, reviews equipment inspection and maintenance paperwork at the Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern Feb. 28. While in Kaiserslautern, Mohan also visited the 21st Theater Sustainment Command headquarters at Panzer Kaserne and Rhine Ordnance Barracks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:59 Photo ID: 8261320 VIRIN: 240229-A-SM279-8242 Resolution: 3297x2109 Size: 1.42 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: CARTHAGE, NC, US Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.