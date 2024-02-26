AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern

Ursula Collins, the deputy support operations officer at Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa, briefs Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, at the MAK Feb. 28. Mohan was briefed by representatives from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command and TLSC-E/A.

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE