Army Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, receives a briefing from William Leslie, the director of operations for Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe and Africa, at the Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern Feb. 28. While in Kaiserslautern, Mohan also visited the 21st Theater Sustainment Command headquarters at Panzer Kaserne and Rhine Ordnance Barracks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:59 Photo ID: 8261312 VIRIN: 240229-A-SM279-7946 Resolution: 3547x2280 Size: 1.91 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: CARTHAGE, NC, US Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC deputy commanding general conducts site visit to Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.