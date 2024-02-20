Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rigoberto Sandoval, left, and Senior Airman Samuel Sandoval Leija, both assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production journeymen, conduct preventive maintenance on a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2024. The 724th EABS Power Production section ensures facilities across the installation have electricity to support the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission to monitor for regional threats, including violent extremist organization activity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

