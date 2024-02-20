U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darrin Eichelberger, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production craftsman, drives a forklift to move the radiator of a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 20, 2024. The 724th EABS electrical power production section is critical to facilitating the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:49 Photo ID: 8253191 VIRIN: 240220-F-SV792-1020 Resolution: 4004x2584 Size: 4 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.