U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darrin Eichelberger, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production craftsman, drives a forklift to move the radiator of a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 20, 2024. The 724th EABS electrical power production section is critical to facilitating the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8253191
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-SV792-1020
|Resolution:
|4004x2584
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
