    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 4 of 8]

    Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rigoberto Sandoval, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production journeyman, primes a fuel filter water separator while conducting preventive maintenance on a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2024. The BEAR power units maintained by the 724th EABS Power Production section enable missions in support of shared security interests within the Sahel region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:49
    Photo ID: 8253194
    VIRIN: 240217-F-SV792-1084
    Resolution: 4074x2797
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil engineering
    power production
    Niger
    air base 201
    406th AEW
    basic expeditionary airfield resource power unit

