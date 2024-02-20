Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rigoberto Sandoval, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production journeyman, primes a fuel filter water separator while conducting preventive maintenance on a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2024. The BEAR power units maintained by the 724th EABS Power Production section enable missions in support of shared security interests within the Sahel region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

