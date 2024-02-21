Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight swaps out a fuel filter on a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 17, 2024. The 724th EABS electrical power production section is critical to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing’s mission to deliver secure, reliable and flexible power projection in support of U.S. Africa Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

