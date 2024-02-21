U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Sandoval Leija, left, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production section, secures the radiator of a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit to a forklift driven by Staff Sgt. Darrin Eichelberger, right, 724th EABS Power Production section, at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 20, 2024. Power production Airmen maintain a critical aspect of AB 201’s infrastructure necessary for conducting missions in support of security interests within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8253196
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-SV792-1008
|Resolution:
|4335x2890
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
