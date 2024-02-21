Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Sandoval Leija, left, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production section, secures the radiator of a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit to a forklift driven by Staff Sgt. Darrin Eichelberger, right, 724th EABS Power Production section, at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 20, 2024. Power production Airmen maintain a critical aspect of AB 201’s infrastructure necessary for conducting missions in support of security interests within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

