U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Sandoval Leija, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight electrical power production journeyman, power-washes the radiator of a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 20, 2024. The BEAR power units maintained by the 724th EABS Power Production section enable U.S. Africa Command missions to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces and respond to crises to promote regional security, stability and prosperity in the Sahel region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.1422 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:49 Photo ID: 8253193 VIRIN: 240220-F-SV792-1071 Resolution: 3871x2932 Size: 4.69 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.