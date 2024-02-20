Heavy duty fuel filters wait in a bucket to be discarded after preventive maintenance of a basic expeditionary airfield resources (BEAR) power unit conducted by the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Power Production section at Air Base 201, Niger, Feb. 20, 2024. Power production Airmen maintain a critical aspect of AB 201’s infrastructure necessary for conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in support of U.S. Africa Command objectives and security interests within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:49 Photo ID: 8253195 VIRIN: 240217-F-SV792-1057 Resolution: 4864x3243 Size: 6.28 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power Pro keeps AB 201 charged, ready [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.