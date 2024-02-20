U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

240217-N-YV333-1232 BALTIMORE (Feb. 17, 2024) Chief Navy Counselor Latonya Perossier, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), poses alongside Capt. (Ret.) Laura Stubbs during the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) STEM Conference held in Baltimore, MD. CNRC is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three-day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)

