U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

240217-N-YV333-1155 BALTIMORE (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. Cdr. Michael Scaplehorn discusses the Civil Engineering Corps and U.S. Navy opportunities with a student at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference held in Baltimore. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)

