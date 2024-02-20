U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

240217-N-YV333-1171 BALTIMORE (Feb. 17, 2024) Retired Rear Adm. Cecil Haney shares his insight and offers support to Lt. Andrea Gal and Lt. Cmdr. Michael Scaplehorn during the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three-day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)

