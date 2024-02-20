U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

240217-N-YV333-1089 BALTIMORE (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. Troy Thompson, assigned to Navy and Marine Corps Appropriations Matters Office, speaks to a participant at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference highlighting the opportunities available in the U.S. Navy. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8248588
|VIRIN:
|240217-N-YV333-1089
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
Navy Leaders Inspire and Connect at BEYA STEM Conference
