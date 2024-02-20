U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

240217-N-YV333-1029 BALTIMORE (Feb. 17, 2024) Chief Navy Counselor Horace Henry, Chief Navy Counselor Wesley Lewison IX, and Lt. Thomas Stone speak to recruiting prospects during the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference held in Baltimore. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three-day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)

