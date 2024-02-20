Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Meghan Mcdonough 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    240217-N-YV333-1080 BALTIMORE (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. Eric England, assigned to the United States Naval Academy, and Chief Cryptologic Technician Kate Ivey, assigned to NTAG Philadelphia, speak to a participants at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference highlighting the opportunities available in the U.S. Navy. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three-day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    leadership
    Baltimore
    representation
    BEYA
    recruiting

