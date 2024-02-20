U.S. Navy supports BEYA STEM Conference

240216-N-YV333-1462 BALTIMORE (Feb. 16, 2024) Lt. Eric England, Lt. Thomas Stone, retired Vice Adm. Melvin Williams Jr., Cdr. Randall Leslie, and Cdr. Ekon George pose in front of a Navy backdrop during the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Conference (STEM) held in Baltimore. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) is a proud sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference, a three-day event full of learning, networking, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meghan McDonough)

