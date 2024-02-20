U.S. Army Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos (right), 160th FRSD commander renders salute to Col. Avery J. Carney (middle), commander of the 519th Hospital Center as Kazacos officially assumes command of the detachment during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8247881
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-PB921-1024
|Resolution:
|5958x3632
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT