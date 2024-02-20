U.S. Army Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos (right), 160th FRSD commander renders salute to Col. Avery J. Carney (middle), commander of the 519th Hospital Center as Kazacos officially assumes command of the detachment during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8247881 VIRIN: 240220-A-PB921-1024 Resolution: 5958x3632 Size: 12.32 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.