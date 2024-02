U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark A. Black (right) outgoing 160th FRSD commander, passes the unit guidon to Col. Avery J. Carney (left), commander, 519th Hospital Center, during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth PaquƩ)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8247876 VIRIN: 240220-A-PB921-1014 Resolution: 3891x4183 Size: 8.79 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.