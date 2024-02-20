U.S. Soldiers with the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment render honors during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8247875 VIRIN: 240220-A-PB921-1009 Resolution: 6955x3264 Size: 12.97 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.