160th FRSD Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Avery J. Carney, commander, 519th Hospital Center, thanks Lt. Col. Mark A. Black for his support and leadership and welcomes Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos and his family to the command during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

