U.S. Army Col. Avery J. Carney, commander, 519th Hospital Center, thanks Lt. Col. Mark A. Black for his support and leadership and welcomes Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos and his family to the command during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8247878
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-PB921-1017
|Resolution:
|3504x4032
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
