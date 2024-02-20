Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    160th FRSD Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Avery J. Carney, commander, 519th Hospital Center, thanks Lt. Col. Mark A. Black for his support and leadership and welcomes Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos and his family to the command during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    160th FRSD

