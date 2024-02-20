U.S. Army Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos, incoming 160th FRSD commander, delivers his remarks during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8247880 VIRIN: 240220-A-PB921-1022 Resolution: 2989x3642 Size: 6.12 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160th FRSD Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.