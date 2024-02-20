160th FRSD Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Avery J. Carney (right), commander, 519th Hospital Center, passes the unit guidon to Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos (left), 160th FRSD, incoming commander during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Mark A. Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

