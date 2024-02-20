160th FRSD Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark A. Black, outgoing 160th FRSD commander, delivers his remarks during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 20, 2024 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Stefan G. Kazacos assumed command of the unit from Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
