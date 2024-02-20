Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 2 of 8]

    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A chain is used to secure a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb 15, 2024. The amount of weight that a chain can hold is dependent on its size and grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8247403
    VIRIN: 240215-F-TT585-1209
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    JBLM
    USAF
    Army
    deployment
    Team McChord

