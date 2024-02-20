A chain is used to secure a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb 15, 2024. The amount of weight that a chain can hold is dependent on its size and grade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8247403
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TT585-1209
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT