U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Golik, a loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron assists, in loading Army equipment during a rapid deployment readiness training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The training offered Air Force and Army personnel an opportunity to train together, execute rapid offloads, and test their flight equipment.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8247407
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TT585-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
