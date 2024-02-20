4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 8th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment stand behind a C-17 Globemaster III during an air load operation for deployment readiness at Yakima Airport, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. Joint trainings ensure that Army and Air Force assets are operable regardless if the system or circumstances are different. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8247402
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TT585-1224
|Resolution:
|5753x3828
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
