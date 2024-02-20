4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 8th Airlift Squadron, assist in loading Army equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a rapid deployment readiness training, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The training offered Air Force and Army personnel an opportunity to train together, execute rapid offloads, and test their flight equipment.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

