    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 3 of 8]

    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Golik, a loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron, assists in loading Army equipment during a rapid deployment readiness training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The training offered Air Force and Army personnel an opportunity to train together, execute rapid offloads, and test their flight equipment.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8247404
    VIRIN: 240215-F-TT585-1081
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    USAF
    Army
    deployment
    Team McChord

