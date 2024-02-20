4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, taxis onto the runway before sunrise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The 62d AW, also known as ‘America’s Airlift Wing’, projects rapid global mobility around the world 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
02.15.2024
02.20.2024
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
