    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 6 of 8]

    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, taxis onto the runway before sunrise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The 62d AW, also known as ‘America’s Airlift Wing’, projects rapid global mobility around the world 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8247408
    VIRIN: 240215-F-TT585-1007
    Resolution: 5549x3692
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    USAF
    Army
    deployment
    Team McChord

