U.S. Army Specialist Alexi Stooky, a shadow unmanned aircraft systems operator with the 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment, waits for directions while driving a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during a rapid deployment readiness training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The training offered Air Force and Army personnel an opportunity to train together, execute rapid offloads and test their flight equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.