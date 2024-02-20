U.S. Army Specialist Alexi Stooky, a shadow unmanned aircraft systems operator with the 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment, waits for directions while driving a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during a rapid deployment readiness training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. The training offered Air Force and Army personnel an opportunity to train together, execute rapid offloads and test their flight equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8247410
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TT585-1021
|Resolution:
|5904x3928
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT