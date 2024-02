DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Rasmussen, Global Strike Command MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter test program flight engineer, monitors a hot refueling test at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. This is the first-ever Department of Defence hot gas refueling test on the new MH-139A, which is replacing the UH-1N Huey helicopter – a hot refuel involves refueling an aircraft with the engines still running, which reduces response time and keeps aircraft ready to complete any mission, anywhere (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

