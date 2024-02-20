DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

A U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command is taxiing on the flightline before a hot refueling test at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. The MH-139A is a multi-mission helicopter – based on the proven commercial AW139 helicopter – designed to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government officials and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

