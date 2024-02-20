DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Deleske, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, attends the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter familiarization before a hot refueling test at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. Firefighters are an integral part of the Air Force – aircraft testing and flying will not commence without the presence of firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

