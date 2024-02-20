U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Deleske, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, attends the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter familiarization before a hot refueling test at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. Firefighters are an integral part of the Air Force – aircraft testing and flying will not commence without the presence of firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8247281
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-FD009-1082
|Resolution:
|5244x3496
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT