U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Rasmussen, right, Global Strike MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter test program flight engineer, and Staff Sgt. Michelle Medina, 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, perform a hot refueling dry run at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. This is the first-ever Department of Defence hot gas refueling test on the new MH-139A, which is replacing the UH-1N Huey helicopter – a hot refuel involves refueling an aircraft with the engines still running, which reduces response time and keeps aircraft ready to complete any mission, anywhere (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.0278 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:05 Photo ID: 8247307 VIRIN: 240208-F-FD009-1148 Resolution: 7217x4811 Size: 14.91 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.