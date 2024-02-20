Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 2 of 12]

    DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command is parked on the flightline before a hot refueling test at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. The MH-139A is a multi-mission helicopter – based on the proven commercial AW139 helicopter – designed to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government officials and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8247248
    VIRIN: 240208-F-FD009-1071
    Resolution: 8036x5357
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    Hot Refuel
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

