A U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command is parked on the flightline before a hot refueling test at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. The MH-139A is a multi-mission helicopter – based on the proven commercial AW139 helicopter – designed to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government officials and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8247248
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-FD009-1071
|Resolution:
|8036x5357
|Size:
|13.2 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
