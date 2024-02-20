Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 5 of 12]

    DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.0118

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michelle Medina, 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, pulls a gas hose during a hot refueling dry run at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. This is the first-ever Department of Defence hot gas refueling test on the new MH-139A, which is replacing the UH-1N Huey helicopter – a hot refuel involves refueling an aircraft with the engines still running, which reduces response time and keeps aircraft ready to complete any mission, anywhere (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 02.07.0118
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8247294
    VIRIN: 240208-F-FD009-1135
    Resolution: 5903x3935
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Global Strike Command
    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    Hot Refuel
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

