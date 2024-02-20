Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12]

    DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michelle Medina, 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, poses for a photo in front of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. The MH-139A has an unmatched systems integration, a state-of-the-art avionics system, and advanced flight deck functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8247315
    VIRIN: 240208-F-FD009-1067
    Resolution: 7336x4891
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    Hot Refuel
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

