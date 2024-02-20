DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michelle Medina, 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, poses for a photo in front of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. The MH-139A has an unmatched systems integration, a state-of-the-art avionics system, and advanced flight deck functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

