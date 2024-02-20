U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michelle Medina, 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, poses for a photo in front of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. The MH-139A has an unmatched systems integration, a state-of-the-art avionics system, and advanced flight deck functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8247315
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-FD009-1067
|Resolution:
|7336x4891
|Size:
|12.92 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Grey Wolf first-ever hot refueling test [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
