    Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners [Image 8 of 9]

    Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

    GUAM

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stops by our South Korea partners for a visit before heading out to conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8244849
    VIRIN: 240214-F-EY126-1008
    Resolution: 5517x3671
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

