Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stops by our South Korea partners for a visit before heading out to conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

