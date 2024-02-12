Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxi for take off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a routine Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 14, 2024. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
