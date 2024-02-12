Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and Airmen from the 5th Maintenance Squadron prepare for a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

