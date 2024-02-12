Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stops by our South Korea partners for a visit before heading out to conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. PACAF and our Allies and partners will maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific by relying on each other’s strengths—together, we will deter aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

