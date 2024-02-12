U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stops by our South Korea partners for a visit before heading out to conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. PACAF and our Allies and partners will maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific by relying on each other’s strengths—together, we will deter aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8244850
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-EY126-1009
|Resolution:
|5697x3790
|Size:
|9.05 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS
