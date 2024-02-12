U.S. Air Force Capt. Riz Escobar, B52 navigator, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares to board the B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a routine Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 14, 2024. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 01:15
|Photo ID:
|8244843
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-EY126-1002
|Resolution:
|4459x2967
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
