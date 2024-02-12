Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force Capt. Riz Escobar, B52 navigator, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares to board the B-52H Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a routine Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 14, 2024. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

