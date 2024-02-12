Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and Airmen from the 5th Maintenance Squadron prepare for a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

