Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners

U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Adams, B-52 crew chief from the 5th Maintenance Squadron prepares a B-52H Stratofortress for a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

