U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Adams, B-52 crew chief from the 5th Maintenance Squadron prepares a B-52H Stratofortress for a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 01:14
|Photo ID:
|8244842
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-EY126-1006
|Resolution:
|2035x3059
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT